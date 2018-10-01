CAN 2019 : le Nigeria sans Obi Mikel face à la Libye

CAN 2019 : LES 24 DU NIGERIA FACE AU ZIMBABWE
Gardiens de but : Francis Uzoho (Elche FC/Espagne), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC/Nigeria), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United/Afrique du Sud) Défenseurs : Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC/Italie), Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor/Turquie), Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United/Angleterre), Bryan Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscou/Russie), Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto/Portugal), William Ekong (Udinese FC/Italie), Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion/Angleterre), Kenneth Omeruo (Leganes/Espagne), Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07/Allemagne) Milieux de terrain : Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor/Turquie), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/Angleterre), Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City/Angleterre), John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva/Israël) Attaquants : Ahmed Musa (Al Nasr FC/Arabie saoudite), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City/Angleterre), Moses Simon (Levante/Espagne), Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray/Turquie), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai/Chine), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal/Angleterre), Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux/France), Isaac Success (Watford FC/Angleterre)