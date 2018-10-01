CAN 2019 : le Nigeria sans Obi Mikel face à la Libye - Afrique foot - RFI

RFI en 15 langues

 

Play
À l'écoute
Pour profiter pleinement des contenus multimédias, vous devez avoir le plugin Flash installé dans votre navigateur. Pour pouvoir vous connecter, vous devez activer les cookies dans les paramètres de votre navigateur. Pour une navigation optimale, le site de RFI est compatible avec les navigateurs suivants : Internet Explorer 8 et +, Firefox 10 et +, Safari 3 et +, Chrome 17 et + etc.

Afrique foot

Brèves Afrique foot CAN 2019

CAN 2019 : le Nigeria sans Obi Mikel face à la Libye

Par
media Le capitaine du Nigeria, Obi Mikel, lors du match contre la Croatie au Mondial 2018, le 16 juin 2018. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Gernot Rohr, le sélectionneur de l’équipe du Nigeria, a publié la liste des 24 joueurs convoqués pour affronter la Libye en éliminatoires de la Coupe d’Afrique des nations 2019 (groupe A), le 13 octobre à Uyo (3e journée) puis le 16 octobre en Tunisie (4e journée). Grand absent, le milieu de terrain John Obi Mikel dont le père avait été kidnappé durant la Coupe du monde 2018.

CAN 2019 : LES 24 DU NIGERIA FACE AU ZIMBABWE

Gardiens de but : Francis Uzoho (Elche FC/Espagne), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC/Nigeria), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United/Afrique du Sud) Défenseurs : Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC/Italie), Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor/Turquie), Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United/Angleterre), Bryan Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscou/Russie), Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto/Portugal), William Ekong (Udinese FC/Italie), Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion/Angleterre), Kenneth Omeruo (Leganes/Espagne), Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07/Allemagne) Milieux de terrain : Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor/Turquie), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/Angleterre), Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City/Angleterre), John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva/Israël) Attaquants : Ahmed Musa (Al Nasr FC/Arabie saoudite), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City/Angleterre), Moses Simon (Levante/Espagne), Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray/Turquie), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai/Chine), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal/Angleterre), Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux/France), Isaac Success (Watford FC/Angleterre)

Commentaires

Republier ce contenu

X

Vous êtes libres de republier gratuitement cet article sur votre site internet. Nous vous demandons de suivre ces Règles de base

Le Partenaire s'engage à ne pas porter atteinte au droit moral des journalistes. A ce titre, le Contenu devra être reproduit et représenté par le Partenaire tel qu'il a été mis à disposition par RFI, sans modifications, coupures, ajouts, incrustations, altérations, réductions ou insertions

Ajoutez cet article à votre site Web en copiant le code ci-dessous.

Republier ce contenu

X

Vous êtes libres de republier gratuitement cet article sur votre site internet. Nous vous demandons de suivre ces Règles de base

Le Partenaire s'engage à ne pas porter atteinte au droit moral des journalistes. A ce titre, le Contenu devra être reproduit et représenté par le Partenaire tel qu'il a été mis à disposition par RFI, sans modifications, coupures, ajouts, incrustations, altérations, réductions ou insertions

Ajoutez cet article à votre site Web en copiant le code ci-dessous.

 
Désolé mais le délai de connexion imparti à l'opération est dépassé.