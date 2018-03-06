Ligue des champions: l'Etoile du Sahel et Al Ahly débutent bien

Matches du 6 mars
Young Africains (Tanzanie) – Township Rollers (Botswana) 1-2
Horoya (Guinée) – Génération Foot (Sénégal) 2-1
Etoile du Sahel (Tunisie) – Plateau United (Nigeria) 4-2
Al Ahly (Egypte) – CF Mounana (Gabon) 4-0
Matches à venir du 7 mars
Gor Mahia (Kenya) - Esperance Tunis (Tunisie)
St. George (Ethiopie) - Kampala City (Ouganda)
Zanaco (Zambie) - Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland)
Zesco United (Zambie) - ASEC Mimosas (CIV)
TP Mazembe (RDC) - UD Songo (Mozambique)
Aduana Stars (Ghana) - ES Sétifienne (Algérie)
AS Togo Port (Togo) - Al-Hilal (Soudan)
Primeiro de Agosto (Ang) - Bidvest Wits (Afrique du Sud)
Rayon Sport (Rwanda) - Mamelodi (Afrique du Sud)
Wydad Casablanca (Maroc) - Williamsville Athltic Club (CIV)
Difaa El Jadidi (Maroc) - AS Vita Club (RDC)