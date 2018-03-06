Ligue des champions: l'Etoile du Sahel et Al Ahly débutent bien - Afrique foot - RFI

Afrique foot

Sports Football Ligue des champions CAF

Ligue des champions: l'Etoile du Sahel et Al Ahly débutent bien

L’Etoile du Sahel s’est largement imposé 4-2 lors des seizièmes de finale aller de la Ligue des champions de la CAF ce mardi 6 mars face aux Nigérians de Plateau United mais ils se sont mis en difficulté en concédant deux buts en seconde période. Les Tunisiens devront donc se montrer solides au match retour au Nigeria. Al Ahly, le finaliste malheureux de l’édition 2017 faisait également son entrée dans la compétition du de la meilleure des manière en s'imposant 4-0 face aux Gabonais de Mounana.

Matches du 6 mars

Young Africains (Tanzanie) – Township Rollers (Botswana) 1-2
Horoya (Guinée) – Génération Foot (Sénégal) 2-1
Etoile du Sahel (Tunisie) – Plateau United (Nigeria) 4-2
Al Ahly (Egypte) – CF Mounana (Gabon) 4-0

Matches à venir du 7 mars

Gor Mahia (Kenya) - Esperance Tunis (Tunisie)
St. George (Ethiopie) - Kampala City (Ouganda)
Zanaco (Zambie) - Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland)
Zesco United (Zambie) - ASEC Mimosas (CIV)
TP Mazembe (RDC) - UD Songo (Mozambique)
Aduana Stars (Ghana) - ES Sétifienne (Algérie)
AS Togo Port (Togo) - Al-Hilal (Soudan)
Primeiro de Agosto (Ang) - Bidvest Wits (Afrique du Sud)
Rayon Sport (Rwanda) - Mamelodi (Afrique du Sud)
Wydad Casablanca (Maroc) - Williamsville Athltic Club (CIV)
Difaa El Jadidi (Maroc) - AS Vita Club (RDC)

